Ekiti govt to begin medical checks for essential workers

The Ekiti State Government has disclosed that plan is underway to begin compulsory medical check-up for workers in critical departments of the State Public Service.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Biodun Omoleye, disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti during an interactive session with staff of Government House and Protocol Department.

He said workers’ wellness would no longer be left unattended to since the workforce is the engine room of government.

Omoleye said the Fayemi-led administration was aware of the critical condition under which some workers work, adding that a directive has been given to ensure that all staff in Government House and Protocol department, especially those who have medical challenges, receive treatment early enough to prevent avoidable deaths.

The Chief of Staff added that staff whose health cannot allow them to manage certain critical schedules of duty should indicate so that they could be given less tedious schedules that would not impact negatively on their health.

According to him, “I know that many of you are very busy. Please you need to take care of your health. I have directed the Permanent Secretary that compulsory medical assessments of staff be done. You work under critical conditions and I urge you to take your health seriously. The year ahead will be more challenging, and so we need to be in good health, sound mind and high spirit.”

On the financial entitlements of staff, Omoleye explained that COVID-19 affected the global economy and by extension that of Ekiti State hence the inability of the government to pay certain stipends meant for some categories of workers.

He, however, assured the workers that all outstanding allowances would be defrayed before the end of the year.

