[GRAPHIC PHOTOS]: Mob sets two suspected armed robbers ablaze in Delta

An angry mob, on Wednesday, set two suspected armed robbers ablaze at the Refinery junction, along Effurun-Sapele Road, in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta Delta State.

Tribune Online gathered that one of the suspects of the Wednesday incident managed to escape from the scene of the mob action.

The two yet-to-be-identified suspects had, earlier, allegedly shot and wounded a teacher working with the Army Day Secondary School, Effurun.

The secondary school is located in the heart of the 3 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Effurun.

Witnesses told Tribune Online that the suspects dispossessed the lady teacher of her handbag containing N200,000 at opposite Jowil by Okoloba junction and fled.

The hoodlums, who were operating in a tricycle, reportedly, thereafter, headed for a drinking spot near the Ekpan Police Station, ordered everyone to lie face down after which they were dispossessed of their personal effects including mobile phones and cash.

Angered by the effrontery of the hoodlums and the seeming withdrawal of services by policemen at the nearby police station, some youths were said to have summoned the courage, mobilised themselves and went after them.

The mob, witnesses said, chased the hoodlums down to the Refinery Junction where they were apprehended, maimed, necklaced with used tyres, doused with fuel and set on fire.

Meanwhile, the teacher earlier robbed, wounded and dispossessed of her money is said to be receiving medical attention at the Central Hospital in Warri.

When contacted, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident, saying “it was true.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

From 58,795 Samples, Nigeria Recorded 937 COVID-19 Cases Last Week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.

BREAKING: Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.

Mob sets two suspected armed robbers ablaze in Delta