Lagos set for education summit in Nigeria

All is set by the Lagos State government to hold the biggest education summit in Nigeria.

The summit, which will be a hybrid of physical and online participation and scheduled for two days between August 30th and 31st in Lagos will bring together education stakeholders in both the public and private sectors

from across Nigeria.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave this hint, on Wednesday at a news conference at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, ahead of the programme.

She said even though people had used to several education summits in and outside Lagos State in the past, this particular oncoming 2022 Lagos State organised summit is like no other anywhere in the country.

Given the theme of the summit as “Creating a sustainable fit-for-purpose education model,” the commissioner explained that Lagos State was passionate and greatly committed to the production of quality and highly-skill human capital from primary to tertiary education levels that will bring about the desirable development in all sectors of the economy locally and at the global level.

She said that was why the focus of the summit would cut across primary to tertiary education levels and with reference to the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the current state government and the 30-Year Development Plan of the state.

Mrs Adefisayo said it was high time Nigeria started to change the narrative about the way of doing things, particularly in the education sector if the country is truly willing and ready to move forward appreciably in the global economy.

According to her, it is only when we do something different and in a positive way that we can sincerely expect to get different and better results, otherwise, nothing tangible will change.

In Lagos State, she explained, “we are not only concerned about the learning outcome where students study to pass examinations but now more concerned on how well prepared and skilful our students are for relevant workplaces in the global market even before graduation.

“That is our vision in Lagos State and the reason we also carry along stakeholders from other states and even the Federal Government to participate in the conversation so that they are not left far behind us,” the commissioner stressed.

She, however, listed some of the main speakers at the event to include the Finland Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen; the Vice-Chancellor of Pan Atlantic University, Prof Enase Okonedo; the Registrar and Chief Executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Prof Josiah Ajiboye; the British Council Country Director, Lucy Pearson and Mr Tunde Adekola of the World Bank Office as well as Mr Fela Bank-Olemoh, among others.

She said the summit would certainly be interactive and not a mere talk-shop with participants sharing their thoughts and arriving at workable solutions to jointly move the education sector to a greater height.

She said all participants must have to register ahead via a link given as www.lagoseducationsummit.com to be able to participate in the summit.

