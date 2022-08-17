TETFund to fund facilities for promoting diaspora exploits

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Mr Sonny Echono, says TETfund is willing to fund education centres and facilities for the Nigerians in Diaspora to feel comfortable to use and to promote the exploits of the Nigerian Diaspora Community.

Mr Echono stated this when the Chairman/CEO, (NIDCOM), Hon (Dr) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, visited his office in Abuja.

Echono who commended the NiDCOM Boss for her laudable efforts in harnessing the potential of the Nigerian Diaspora noted that Nigeria is ripe to domesticate the knowledge and impact of its diaspora.

He further stated that the partnership between the two organisations will initiate, promote and assist the Diaspora in bringing back home modern research and innovation techniques, “With a conscious policy supporting Diaspora engagements, it is time for transformative actions,” he added.

Earlier, the NiDCOM Boss Dabiri-Erewa spoke on brain circulation and the need for TETfund to key into efforts being made by NiDCOM to achieve good success in that regard.

