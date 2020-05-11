Lagos residents and non compliance with guidelines

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu should devise another means instead of re-imposing a total lockdown in Lagos due to noncompliance of residents to Covid-19 guidelines. Since Coronavirus was discovered in Nigeria, Lagos state being its epicenter, has been employing different precautions to cut the wings of the virus and catapult it into oblivion.

And among these precautions is the restriction of movement and lockdown which was eased on May 4. We must not forget that one of the reasons the lockdown was eased was the yearnings of the people that survive on daily incomes and others.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, didn’t just ease the lockdown as other states in Nigeria but with some guidelines. The documented guidelines were announced on television and radio, and even forwarded to the heads of some organizations that are presently benefiting from the eased lockdown. For instance, the Lagos yellow bus, tricycle and other commercial buses were informed of the number of passengers they could convey this period.

Motorcyclists were restricted from Lagos roads for the time being while Lagosians were admonished to use their face masks. Plus, markets were given days of operation. But unfortunately, tons of Lagosians are not complying with these humane guidelines as most people now walk the streets of Lagos without face mask. Some commercial buses are now conveying more than the number of passengers allocated to them while some motorcycles still work.

Few days ago in my street, Alayabiagba Ajegunle, a male tricycle operator and the chairman of his park almost exchanged blows because the chairman insisted that the Maruwa operator mustn’t convey more than the two passengers allocated to them.

In response to the non compliance of the guidelines, the governor had in his May 9, Covid-19 Management Announcement, said the State Government won’t hesitate to re-impose total lockdown if residents continue to violate guidelines on the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown. No doubt, the result of residents’ non compliance to guidelines is one of the undiluted reasons Lagos cases increase daily. However, instead of re-imposing total lockdown if noncompliance of the guidelines continues by Lagos residents as said by the State Government, I think the Sanwo-Olu-led administration can devise another means of compelling the residents to comply with these humane guidelines.

In the case of the commercial buses drivers, Maruwa operators, motorcyclists and traders who are not complying with the guidelines, this administration should establish a task force that will be taking care of them instead.

The task force could even be a joint one so that there won’t be lapses in the progressive movement. Or better, devise another means instead of the said total lockdown. It’s obvious that the Lagos State Government’s numerous guidelines from inception of this dreadful coronavirus in its space is for the welfare of Lagos residents. The Sanwo-Olu led administration should ponder on other means through which the non compliance with the guidelines could be corrected.

Aremu Lukman Umor,

aremulukmanumor@gmail.com

