Lagos NIPR commends WTO on Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment

THE Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos Chapter, has expressed delight at the recent decision of the Board of the World Trade Organisation to appoint Nigeria’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, as its Director-General.

Commending the organization on the appointment, the Chairman of the chapter, Mr. Segun McMedal, in a statement, described it as heartwarming that a person of impeccable character, with an impressive career trajectory will pilot the affairs of global trade from March 1, 2021.

“We feel a personal sense of victory at the Institute that the best candidate emerged. Recall that at the early stage of the race, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala had mentioned that she didn’t have the resources to hire a PR firm to handle her aspiration to the exalted office.

“Following this, she received a lot of PR support on the account of her impeccable record and achievements in the academics and public service which has earned her immense goodwill. A lot of Nigerians joined the fray in promoting one of our own. In essence, many people became her publicists and strategists. It was a clear case of earned PR,” he stated.

He added, with the appointment, the nation’s former finance minister had once again put Nigeria on the world stage.

“The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has waited for this moment with bated breath because of the many hurdles she had to surmount before reaching the finish line. Her appointment is for the good of the world as she brings a wealth of experience, network and goodwill to the office,” the Lagos NIPR Chairman stated.

