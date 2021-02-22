How do we defend ourselves?

THE Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi, last week told Nigerians to defend themselves against the unending atrocities of the bandits and other heinous criminals ravaging the country, this is ridiculous and a direct admission that this government has failed woefully in its constitutional duty of protecting Nigerians and their property.

There is no other proof that the All Progressives Congress led government has failed woefully in its constitutional duty as obvious in the minister’s admission.

The social critic pointed out that the APC was elected into power on the tripod agenda and promise of providing security for all Nigerians, fight corruption and improve the economy of the nation.

But unfortunately, the APC government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari has failed on all these three fronts. The major responsibility of any responsible government is to protect the lives and properties of its citizens and failure to do this, it has no constitutional mandate to remain in power.

The Minister of Defence said that Nigerians should defend themselves against insurgents and bandits, with what? I wonder. Is he saying that the Federal Government is now helpless and can no longer defend us? Is he calling for anarchy or asking the citizens to take up arms to fight the bandits?

We demand that the government should license every citizen to carry arms, especially Ak47 rifle now that the herders are carrying Ak47 rifles publicly without being challenged by security men since we have been told to defend ourselves. During the debate at the National Assembly, it was resolved that the Federal Government should declare a state of emergency on security in Nigeria as the insecurity in the nation has gotten to crisis level.

Our children are no longer safe in schools. Children and parents are abducted and kidnapped for ransom. Our girls and women are raped, maimed and killed at will. Nigerian lives are no longer worth that of a cow. While all these crimes go on, our security agents look the other way. Even failed security chiefs are being rewarded for their failure. A reasonable Nigerian would read a clear indictment in the call for state of emergency of our NASS.

In other words, what this implies is that the Assembly is passing a vote of no confidence in the Buhari administration. If we are to defend ourselves, they should tell us how, if we are not allowed to also carry arms.

Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, Lagos

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…