Lagos introduces Campus Network for MDAs for e-governance

Lagos State government on Thursday said it has re-invigorated its e-governance operations, with the innovation of the LASG Campus Network, an enterprise infrastructure that connects thousands of computers from all MDAs within and around the secretariat for e-governance operations.

The State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Hakeem Fahm, disclosed this at the 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the one year in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu- led administration at JJT Park, Alausa, Ikeja.

This was just as Fahm affirmed that the Sanwo-Olu-led administration was fully committed to leading in ICT for the greater good of Lagos State and the country, adding that “50 MDAs are now operating fully on the LASG CBS application.”

According to him, the upgrade optimizes the current network to reliably and securely support new and existing applications and devices, noting that the main objective of the optimization was to increase network availability, performance and security of the LASG Campus Enterprise Network, while at the same time stabilizing its ICT environment for a smarter Lagos.

The Commissioner further disclosed that this improved online solution, innovated the First Ever Virtual Meeting, held by the Lagos State Executive Council in the history of governance in the state and in Nigeria.

He highlighted that the meeting was held via Zoom, a free HD meeting application with video and screen sharing for up to 100 people.

Speaking on the role of Digital Technology in driving Lagos Economy, Fahm highlighted that “the LASG Enterprise GIS Upgrade and Integrated Land Administration Automation Programme will provide a fully digital mapping platform and an integrated end-to-end land admin system effectively reducing silos of information system and developing programmes such as security, aerial surveillance, search and rescue operations, health, mapping flood and erosion control and many more.”

“In order to ensure public services are delivered despite the overwhelming population the state is faced with, the state recently launched two aerial unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), commonly called drones which would help in digital mapping and accurate planning, in line with the State’s vision of achieving a Smart City Status,” the commissioner said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Technology, Mr Tunbosun Alake, in his own remark, said his office had focused on three cores, the Innovation and Technology Masterplan “to develop the Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Policy and create the Lagos Solution Hub.”

According to him, the state innovation and technology master plan address four main pillars that are required to enable a vibrant innovation ecosystem namely; Access, Data, Infrastructure and Funding.

Alake informed that the research and innovation council was established, to promote research and innovation activities in public and private institutions, disclosing that the state government approved the sum of N250 million seed capital for technology and innovation, tech start-ups and young innovators.

He said the fund was meant to assist those in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry, push their entrepreneurial skills to the next level and also help in conducting researches that would solve issues of national significance.

