Abiodun opts for low key celebration, as he attains diamond age

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday, said his administration has adopted low key celebrations to mark his first year in office, which coincides with his 60th birthday.

The governor, in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, directed individuals and corporate organisations not to place any congratulatory adverts to mark the day.

He noted that quite a lot of projects which had been slated for commissioning, to mark his one year in office, would be put on hold, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines to combat the dreaded virus.

The governor warned government Ministries, Departments and Agencies not to expend government fund on congratulatory adverts for the two events.

He submitted that the compendium of his administration activities would be made available and shared with members of the public.

“I am extremely grateful to God and deeply appreciate the show of love and solidarity. However, these trying times require those of us in positions of responsibility not only to comply with the guidelines in place but to also lead by example.

” The twin occasions of my first year in office and attaining the Diamond age are significant, no doubt, but more significant is the need to protect public health and safety, particularly of those who have entrusted me with their mandate.

“This is a privilege and honour that I do not take for granted and I am sure we all recognise that only the living can join in the task of Building Our Future Together.

“Whilst a number of completed projects across the State had earlier been earmarked for formal commissioning to mark my first year in office, this has now been put on hold.

“In its place, the on-going activation of completed projects for immediate use and benefits of the people of the state that commenced on Wednesday will continue. In addition, an inspection of other on-going projects, with strict compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, will also proceed.

“Rather than placements of advertorials and gifts, friends and well-wishers (individuals and corporate organisations), are urged to convert funds meant for such gestures to donations and projects that will benefit the generality of the citizens and residents of the State. In this regard, donations to DA-COVID Account with Access Bank (A/C No. 1392969878) or DA-COVID Account with Wema Bank (A/C No. 0123099840) will be greatly appreciated,” the governor submitted.

