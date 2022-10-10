Lagos-Ibadan train stopped four times due to vandalised tracks ― NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Monday, said that the early morning Ibadan to Lagos trip was interrupted four times due to vandalised sections of the rail tracks.

Speaking with Tribune Online exclusively, the Regional District Manager for the NRC South-West operations, Engineer Augustine Arisa, explained that the train kept stopping after the driver noticed that some clips had been removed from the rail tracks.

According to Engineer Arisa, “Yes, today’s Ibadan to Lagos train stopped at different places along the rail tracks due to the removal of some of the clips on the track.

“There were some places where it was noticed that the track had been tampered with. Some of the Fastener Clips had been removed from the tracks, so the train kept stopping to check if the removed clips were many or not.

“If the removed clips were many, the train will have to reverse onto another track to continue the journey. So, it was because the clips were not many, that was why the train continued on that track.”

Recall that earlier on Monday, some passengers onboard the Ibadan to Lagos train had taken to social media to complain of the train making unexpected stops at unexpected locations along the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail.

