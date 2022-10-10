Reactions as Portable gets new tattoos in Cyprus

Reactions have continued to come from Nigerians on social media over new photos of a controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable wearing tattoos.

The “Zazu ” hitmaker surprised his fans by taking to Instagram to share a video of him getting some new facial tattoos in Nicosia, Cyprus.

One of the tattoos is an artwork that looks like a coffin, while the rest are inscriptions such as “Zazu”, “SOS” and “Ika of Africa”.

The new tattoos have, however, generated reactions from Instagram users who took to the post comments section to share their views about the singer’s new tattoos.

@jebuck15 wrote, “I always have that feeling that something is wrong with the guy… I see him as someone who needs our help. I am happy for him. Financially he’s doing well but mentally Nah”

Another Instagram user @njoku.m.obinna said “You are overly looking too rough and dirty for our liking. The entertainment industry has grown beyond looking this way like a typical Lagos Agbero. Take a look at celebrated artists in the same industry. Banky W, MI, Wizkid, etc, some of them don’t look as rough and dirty as you appear all the time.

“Upon all the money wey u get u be like weyre. No go take care of yourself look as u be like mad person,” @senatoryusuf1 commented.

@onyiezem “Look after the skin first, Take nice supplements, use better cream. Go for facial instead of face tattoo”

“Una sure sey this guy dey alright like this. No be casket be that?” @biigg _555 queried.

Portable is however not new to controversies.

On July 18, 2022, he posted a video on Instagram claiming to be the founder of the infamous cult group One Million Boys. This drew the attention of the public and prompted an investigation by the Nigeria Police Force.

He later refuted the statement, claiming that what he meant was one million followers.

He was also disqualified from the 2022 Headies Awards after being nominated in two categories.































