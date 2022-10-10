Jaiz Bank offers customers, staff free medical checks

Jaiz Bank Plc, a leading Non-Interest Bank in Nigeria, last week, joined organisations all over the world to celebrate customer service week, providing free medical checks for both customers and staff.

Every first week in October, organisations around the world celebrate their loyal customers who stood with them over the years.

Assuring customers of better services and innovations, the Management said “this year, as we celebrate our 10th year in existence, we wish to join the global service community to ‘Celebrate Service’ with you, our esteemed customer.”

According to Management, the Bank decided to provide a free medical check to its stakeholders as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

“You have been our inspiration in doing our very best and exceeding your expectations is our constant goal while focusing on innovations to achieve our mission of making life better through ethical finance,” the Management further stated.

