Lagos govt cautions developers against roads abuse

The Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, warned developers to desist from cutting roads to create access to properties or risk sanctions.

Dr Idris Salako, Commissioner in the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, gave the warning in a statement issued by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, Assistant Director, Public Affairs.

”Henceforth, any developer found engaging in the indiscriminate cutting of road will be made to face stiff penalties,” Salako said.

The commissioner, during routine monitoring of the Bourdillon area in Ikoyi, condemned damage to infrastructure development drive which include unapproved cutting of roads in the area and other parts of the state.

He lamented that stakeholders in the built environment who knew the implication of such indiscriminate act were those perpetrating it.

He said that approval should be sought from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure whenever it became necessary to cut a road.

(NAN)

