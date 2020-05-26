COVID-19: NCDC confirms 276 new cases, total now 8,344

The confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have increased to 8,344 in Nigeria, Tribune Online reports. This is after 276 new infections were recorded in the country on Tuesday.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its verified Twitter handle.
“Till date, 8344 cases have been confirmed, 2385 cases have been discharged and 249 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 276 new cases are reported from 15 states; 276 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-161, Rivers-36, Edo-27, Kaduna-19, Nasarawa-10, Oyo-6, Kano-4, Delta-3, Ebonyi-3, Gombe-2, Ogun-1, Ondo-1, Borno-1, Abia-1, Bauchi-1.”
“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours,” it said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|3,756
|3,051
|658
|47
|Kano
|923
|751
|134
|38
|FCT
|519
|349
|156
|14
|Katsina
|335
|270
|51
|14
|Borno
|256
|86
|145
|25
|Oyo
|250
|168
|76
|6
|Ogun
|241
|123
|109
|9
|Jigawa
|241
|159
|78
|4
|Bauchi
|233
|23
|203
|7
|Edo
|218
|151
|58
|9
|Kaduna
|208
|74
|128
|6
|Rivers
|157
|114
|32
|11
|Gombe
|150
|29
|118
|3
|Sokoto
|116
|-4
|106
|14
|Plateau
|95
|66
|27
|2
|Kwara
|79
|44
|34
|1
|Zamfara
|76
|8
|63
|5
|Nasarawa
|56
|36
|18
|2
|Delta
|49
|28
|14
|7
|Yobe
|47
|32
|8
|7
|Osun
|44
|5
|35
|4
|Ebonyi
|36
|30
|6
|0
|Imo
|33
|26
|7
|0
|Kebbi
|32
|11
|17
|4
|Niger
|28
|18
|9
|1
|Adamawa
|27
|7
|18
|2
|Ondo
|24
|3
|19
|2
|Akwa Ibom
|24
|9
|13
|2
|Ekiti
|20
|4
|14
|2
|Enugu
|18
|10
|8
|0
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Bayelsa
|12
|6
|6
|0
|Anambra
|10
|6
|3
|1
|Abia
|8
|5
|3
|0
|Benue
|5
|4
|1
|0
