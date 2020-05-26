COVID-19: NCDC confirms 276 new cases, total now 8,344

The confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have increased to 8,344 in Nigeria, Tribune Online reports. This is after 276 new infections were recorded in the country on Tuesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its verified Twitter handle.

“Till date, 8344 cases have been confirmed, 2385 cases have been discharged and 249 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 276 new cases are reported from 15 states; 276 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-161, Rivers-36, Edo-27, Kaduna-19, Nasarawa-10, Oyo-6, Kano-4, Delta-3, Ebonyi-3, Gombe-2, Ogun-1, Ondo-1, Borno-1, Abia-1, Bauchi-1.”

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 3,756 3,051 658 47 Kano 923 751 134 38 FCT 519 349 156 14 Katsina 335 270 51 14 Borno 256 86 145 25 Oyo 250 168 76 6 Ogun 241 123 109 9 Jigawa 241 159 78 4 Bauchi 233 23 203 7 Edo 218 151 58 9 Kaduna 208 74 128 6 Rivers 157 114 32 11 Gombe 150 29 118 3 Sokoto 116 -4 106 14 Plateau 95 66 27 2 Kwara 79 44 34 1 Zamfara 76 8 63 5 Nasarawa 56 36 18 2 Delta 49 28 14 7 Yobe 47 32 8 7 Osun 44 5 35 4 Ebonyi 36 30 6 0 Imo 33 26 7 0 Kebbi 32 11 17 4 Niger 28 18 9 1 Adamawa 27 7 18 2 Ondo 24 3 19 2 Akwa Ibom 24 9 13 2 Ekiti 20 4 14 2 Enugu 18 10 8 0 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Bayelsa 12 6 6 0 Anambra 10 6 3 1 Abia 8 5 3 0 Benue 5 4 1 0

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story

China Tells US To Stop Wasting Time In Coronavirus Battle

The US should stop wasting time in its fight against the coronavirus and work with China to combat it, rather than spreading lies and attacking the country, the Chinese Government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday. The Sino-US ties have nosedived since the outbreak of the new coronavirus… Read full story

The Continued Harassment Of Essential Workers

NOT a few Nigerians were miffed by the reports of arbitrary arrests and continued harassment of essential workers by the police immediately after the recent extension by the Federal Government of the partial lockdown and curfew imposed across the country to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Initially,many thought that the police operatives were at it again, acting outside their briefs for pecuniary gain… Read full story