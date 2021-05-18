Lagos CP trains DPOs, others on weapon combat

Divisional Police Officers and members of the rank and file of the Lagos State Police Command are undergoing weapon combat training as part of the efforts to prepare them for any attack from any group of people.

The DPOs were, on Monday, trained by the state police commissioner, Hakeem Odumosu, who stated that the training would last for a month.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, on Tuesday, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has organised arms and combat training for 110 Divisional Police Officers and policemen in Lagos State.”

Adejobi added that “the training, which will last for another one month, commenced in April 2021 and has a manual designed to inject new ideas into the officers and men of the command on weapons handling, musketry, Baton and Rifle Exercise (BARE), combat operations, individual manoeuvre and range practice. ”

“The Commissioner of Police has promised to regularly embark on training and retraining of officers and men of the command to bring out the best in them with a view to having a better security system in Lagos State.”

CP Hakeem Odumosu revealed that similar training is being carried out simultaneously for the rank and file cadre of the command, in batches, in order to be in tune with the re-designed Standard Operating Procedure of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police spokesperson also said: “While admonishing the officers and men in the command to embrace this initiative and be committed to the new policing agenda of the Inspector-General of Police so as to maintain good service delivery in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu promised to pull all available resources together for the betterment of officers and men and the entire workforce of the command in Lagos State. ”

