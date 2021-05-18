PANDEF insists on southern presidency, condemns attacks on police in South-East, South-South

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has insisted on the turn of Southern Nigeria to produce the president come 2023 just as it condemned the wanton attacks and killing of policemen and formations in the South-East and South-South of the country.

In a 14-point communique issued after a virtual meeting of the group’s General Assembly on Monday, PANDEF reiterated Niger Delta’s commitment to the unity of Nigeria, “based on equity, fairness, and justice.”

The communique, which was issued after the three-hour virtual General Assembly, was signed by PANDEF National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark and the National Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien.

In attendance at the virtual General Assembly were Chief Clark and members of the Board of Trustees, members of the National and State Executive Committees, as well as selected key stakeholders of the region.

Decrying the current insecurity across the country, PANDEF called on the Federal Government to live up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians and residents of the country.

The assembly restated its call for restructuring of the country and further threw its weight behind the 10-point resolutions of the Southern Governors issued in Asaba last week while chiding the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan and other northern elements for their provocative expressions against the decisions of the Southern Governor.

“The Presidency must rotate to the south in 2023, at the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s two tenures of eight years.

“IT IS NON-NEGOTIABLE, A SOUTHERNER MUST SUCCEED PRESIDENT BUHARI. Whether the Southerner would come from the South-South, South-East or South West is a different matter entirely,” the group affirmed.

PANDEF General Assembly further “reiterated the call on the National Assembly to accelerate the Amendment of the Electoral Act, with the inclusion of provisions for electronic voting, before the 2023 General Elections, to guarantee free, fair and credible elections. That anything otherwise would be UNACCEPTABLE.”

While decrying the “continued neglect and abandonment of critical infrastructure projects in the Niger Delta region by the Federal Government such as the East-West Road, the Gas Revolution Industrial Park project in Ogidigben, Delta State, the Calabar – Ikot Ekpene Road, among several others, the group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to, promptly, “constitute the Board and Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in line with the Act establishing the Commission.”

The South-South umbrella group warned that the “non-composition of a substantive Board and Management for the NDDC for almost two years” could jeopardize the current peace and stability being enjoyed in the region.

It, therefore, commended the Niger Delta people especially the youth for “their earnest disposition and determination, to sustain the relative peace in the region, despite the trying times, and seeming provocations.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fake Website Asking N-Power Candidates To Verify If They Have Been Shortlisted For N30,700 Grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant…PANDEF insists on southern presidency, condemns attacks on police in South-East, South-South

PANDEF insists on southern presidency, condemns attacks on police in South-East, South-South