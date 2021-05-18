CJN appeals to JUSUN to call off strike

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko has appealed to the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to call off the ongoing strike action in the interest of the nation and the larger interest of justice.

The CJN made the appeal on Tuesday when the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige met with him at the Supreme Court over the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff to demand financial autonomy for the Judiciary in the country.

Upon being briefed by the Minister on the negotiation level so far, the CJN said when the strike is called off, it would also provide an opportunity for further negations towards the resolution of the dispute.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, Ahuraka Yusuf Isah said the CJN observed that some of the issues in contention are already sub justice.

The CJN, according to the statement said, there is a need to give the requisite legal process enough opportunity to be exhausted.

