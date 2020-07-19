Lagos conducts over 54,000 COVID-19 sample tests

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, on Sunday, says a total of 54, 570 samples have been tested for COVID-19 pandemic in the state as of July 18.

Abayomi, who made the disclosure on his Twitter account, said that of the 54,570 samples, 13, 346 returned positive.

He said that 759 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state on July 18, out of which 115 new cases were confirmed.

According to him, 2,069 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID-19 Care Centres following full recovery.

He said: “8,781 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID-19 Lagos Response Team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.”

The commissioner said that 164 of the cases were currently under isolation in public and private Care Centres.

He, however, noted that 2,141 active cases in communities have yet to turn up for admission in COVID-19 Lagos Care centres.

“One additional #COVID-19 related death was recorded bringing the total #COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 191,” he said.

Abayomi said taking responsibility was easy, adding that it was the most effective strategy to stop the community transmission of the virus.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EXPERTS have said Nigerians should expect more coronavirus infections with attendant death may rise to hit the threshold of 10,000, even as the pandemic continues to ravage the country and other… Read Full Story

ERSTWHILE Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori has denied the allegation of ‘gross insubordination’ levelled against him by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) sequel to the directive issued to all the staff who have attained 35 years of service and 60 years of age to… Read Full Story