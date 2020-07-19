Lagos conducts over 54,000 COVID-19 sample tests

By Tribune Online
Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, on Sunday, says a total of 54, 570 samples have been tested for COVID-19 pandemic in the state as of July 18.

Abayomi, who made the disclosure on his Twitter account, said that of the 54,570 samples, 13, 346 returned positive.

He said that 759 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the state on July 18, out of which 115 new cases were confirmed.

According to him, 2,069 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID-19 Care Centres following full recovery.

He said: “8,781 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID-19 Lagos Response Team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.”

The commissioner said that 164 of the cases were currently under isolation in public and private Care Centres.

He, however, noted that 2,141 active cases in communities have yet to turn up for admission in COVID-19 Lagos Care centres.

“One additional #COVID-19 related death was recorded bringing the total #COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 191,” he said.

Abayomi said taking responsibility was easy, adding that it was the most effective strategy to stop the community transmission of the virus.

(NAN)

