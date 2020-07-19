COVID-19: Bauchi Risk Communication Committee conducts mega rally to sensitize residents

Bauchi State State TaskForce Committee on COVID-19 and Lassa fever on Sunday through its Risk Communication sub-committee conducted a mega sensitization rally within Bauchi metropolis as part of its renewed commitment towards sensitizing citizens of the state on all the protocols against infection of the novel Coronavirus.
Chairman of the Risk Communication Sub-Committee who is the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Garba Dahiru who led the rally alongside SSA Media to the state Governor, Muktar Gidado, State NUJ Chairman, Umar Saidu as well as Chairmen of various unions in the state, said that the committee is working assiduously to reduce the spread of coronavirus across the state through sensitization.
According to him, the sensitisation rally was to enlighten the citizens on the protocols against infection especially the use of hand sanitizers, wearing of face masks and maintaining social /physical distancing at public gatherings.
Garba Dahiru also said that the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has provided the enabling environment for the total eradication of the virus in the state.
The Commissioner said that ” I am highly delighted to address you today at the occasion of our mega rally in Bauchi metropolis, we organised this in order to tell the citizens that, COVID-19 is real and we must work together to curb its spread in our society.”
“This rally will afford us the opportunity to sensitize communities of Bauchi metropolis on the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative effect on society. As you are aware, Bauchi State Government under the leadership of His Excellency is working round the clock to eradicate the virus”, he explained.
As COVID-19 is yet to be over, the Chairman of the Risk Communication Committee insisted that the virus is real stressing the need for people to comply with the government’s directives of tackling the disease.
Garba Dahiru, therefore, assured that the committee with the support of the state government, will not relent in mitigating the scourge of COVID-19 in the state saying, ” I thank all the stakeholders for supporting us towards ensuring the success of this important rally.”
On his part, the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the State Governor, Muktar Gidado emphasized the need for people of the state to ensure total compliance with the protocols of NCDC against COVID-19 infection saying ” As citizens, we should ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, the virus is real and we must protect ourselves against infection.”
The mega rally witnessed a large turn out of people particularly with the participation of critical stakeholders in the fight against the spread of the infection in the state.
