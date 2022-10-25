Lagos 2023: I’ll run masses-oriented government ― Jandor

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran popularly called Jandor, on Tuesday, said he is poised to run a masses-oriented government which impact would be felt all over the state, if elected as next governor of Lagos, come 2023.

The PDP standard-bearer made this promise while speaking in some riverine communities in Ojo Local Government area of the state, in continuation of his tour of the 245 wards across the state.

Speaking in Igbo Oja community, Adediran stated that it was time for an Awori son to serve, reiterating his readiness to provide free education and free uniforms for the pupils and students in the state if elected to serve.

He assured the people that it was time for Badagry Division to enjoy what others were enjoying, adding that education would be the priority of his government in line with his resolve to serve the masses in the state and provide employment opportunities for those in need.

“I am coming to serve the masses. I came from a humble background, but my parents pushed me and I was educated, which is why I am here now.

“I know what I went through in school, when teachers sent me home regularly because of torn uniform and I would hawk mats and coconut for my mother to raise money to buy another one. But if I get there, we will buy clothes for all the pupils and students in the state.

“All these uniforms would be sown by tailors in the different communities in the state for the children. All our artisans, who became motorcycle (okada) riders would go back to their jobs as we will give them jobs.

“They have been dredging our water to make money, but in our government, the dredging companies would be made to employ 30% or 40% of our children as workers,” he said.

“When we were coming from Ikoga near Badagry two days ago, one of my people fainted, and when we branched at a health center there, what we had in our first aid box was more than what they had there. My Deputy, Funke Akindele burst into tears,” he added.

Jandor, therefore, urged the people to vote for the PDP in all the elections, saying that the first set of elections would determine what would happen in the one that would come two weeks later, which include that of governorship.

He further urged them to demand from other parties that come to them to canvass for votes which project it had done for the last 23 years.

“When the people from the other party come, tell them to show you the projects that they have done for the last 23 years.

“If you vote their candidate to be president, he would disturb my own election two weeks after.

“But once they lose, it would be easy for me to win or else they would block our victory. If they love us, Badagry Division would not be like this.

“I never expected that someone from Badagry Division would get here. I am the next governor of Lagos State by the grace of God. They cannot block what God has done for me. They tried to block my ticket, but God put them to shame,” he said.

Speaking further, the PDP governorship candidate said his Deputy, Funke Akindele, had been going to markets to assure the women that should any market leader “close their market for a day after we must have won, she would be sent to the prison.”

Jandor later went to the palace of the monarch of Irewe, the Osolu of Osolu Kingdom, Oba Abideen Adekanbi Durosinmi, who led a prayer session for him and assured him of the support of the residents.

Some residents of Igbo Oja, who spoke during the tour requested social amenities for the community.

Mrs. Senayon Akinsue, a resident, requested water and electricity as well as solar system for the community, while Imam Hassan Lawal from Agoni advised the residents and PDP members in the community to be united, support and vote for all the candidates of the party in the 2023 General Elections.