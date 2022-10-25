Five die in road accident in Kaduna

By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Five passengers died as a result of ghastly motor accident along Kaduna-Kachia in Kaduna State.

A source said the accident occurred when the driver of a bus lost control and hit a pole.

Mr Joseph Amos, one of the survivors who narrated the incident said some of the passengers are currently receiving treatment in a hospital, in Kaduna,

“We boarded a bus from Kaduna going to Kafachan. We were eight inside the bus when suddenly, the bus lost control and hit a pole wire. Five persons died immediately.”

It was learnt that while the driver was speeding, they warned him against the bad road, bend and some potholes, but he didn’t listen to them.

The bodies of the dead victims have been deposited in a mortuary and will be handed over to relatives for deceased identification.

As at the time of filing the report, there was no official reaction from the police or Federal Road Safety Corps.

