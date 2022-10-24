Alaba market reopens Tuesday

The Alaba International Market will be reopened on Tuesday, five days after the traders closed operation following an attack on them by hoodlums suspected to be transport union members.

The reopening followed a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by the warring factions on Monday night in the state.

A meeting to reopen the market was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The representative of the Igbo traders in the Lagos Market Advisory Council, Comrade Ukatu, confirmed the reopening of the market to the Nigerian Tribune.

The market leader said “we are reopening the market tomorrow. We are in a meeting to sign a Memorandum of Understanding now.”

He, however, promised to give the details of the meeting to our correspondent later but could not do so as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the traders have insisted that street trading will not be allowed on the major roads that lead to the market.

The traders said “there will be no street trading, loading of vehicles, and all manners of restriction around the Alaba Market environment.

“No agbero is allowed along the road again. There will be Task Force on the road to enforce compliance.”

The traders, therefore, announced that “by this announcement, the market hereby reopens for activities from tomorrow, 25th October 2022.”

