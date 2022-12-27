Labour party announces Obasanjo’s ex-aide, Osuntokun as Obi’s campaign DG

The Labour Party (LP) has announced Mr Akin Osuntokun as the new Director-General of its Presidential campaign council to steer the affairs of the party in the 2023 election.

Chairman of the party, Julius Abure made the announcement in Abuja at the strategic meeting of the party ahead of 2023.

The meeting had in attendance, the Presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, members of the National Working Committee and several political candidates of the party.

The chairman described the former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria as a “worthy and trustworthy” replacement for Okupe.

Details later…

