Are you ready for the harmattan?

Gradually we have drifted from raining season to the harmattan season; December is just the start of harmattan, and there is still more to expect in the coming year (January).

The harmattan wind has already started blowing in some parts of Nigeria; therefore, we must take necessary steps to avoid being affected badly by climate change. This season comes in to form the cold and hot; the early hours of the day between 4:00 am to the setting of the sun is always hazy, cool, and extremely dry, while from noon to about 5:00 pm, the sun is on the high side, less rainy and dusty.

According to Earth science, the harmattan winds are formed by the dry, dusty Saharan desert winds from the north and the cold Atlantic ocean winds from the south.

Although the harmattan is very dusty, cool weather that could be hazardous to some people’s health, it is proper to ensure good hygiene during the season and enjoy it to the fullest.

However, some people enjoy the harmattan season, while others do not like the weather.

Effects of Harmattan

This period is characterized by various adverse effects on our body, such as; cracking of lips, cracking feet, hardening of the palms, running nose, dry skin, and the ocular and respiratory systems are affected, as well. Bush burning should be discouraged, avoided/reduced during this season because it causes ‘bush fire.’ Electronic appliances not in use should always be disconnected during this period to avoid sparks and damage.

How to Stay Healthy During Harmattan

Harmattan comes with the following signs; dry, cold, and dust. This change of weather can make one sick, especially the aged; we should take the next necessary steps to cope with this season:

Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration Cover your nose and mouth with a mask Avoid or reduce outdoor activities, especially if you have allergies, especially asthmatic patient Wear clothes that keep your body warm Contact the doctor if you have a running, itchy, sneezing, and stuffy nose Keep the doors and windows closed Always use moisturizers to prevent dry skin and dry palms Use lip balm to prevent cracked lips Asthmatic patients should always keep the inhaler handy and avoid dust as much as possible. Use of hair wigs and wearing protective hairstyles that keep the tip of hair hidden and moisturized. Taking of vitamins helps to prevent the effect of harmattan on the body. Vitamins like vitamin C help build immune system to prevent the body from getting the the flu or cold.

Whatever you do during this season, please do make sure you are healthy and fit.

“Health is wealth.”





Poser: Some people like the harmattan while others do not because it triggers allergies. Do you like harmattan or not?

