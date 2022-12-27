‘Goodnight Sir K,’ tributes flow as celebrities mourn Isbae U’s father

Condolences and tributes have continued to follow the death of Sir Kay Kamoru, the father of popular skit maker, Isbae U.

The death of Sir Kay Kamoru, who goes by real name Kamal Adebayo, is coming a few months after his son, Isbae U surprised him with one million cash on his birthday.

Mourning the death of the veteran actor, Nigerian celebrities in their numbers have taken to different social media platforms to express their shock over the loss and extended prayers to Isbae U and his entire family during this difficult phase.

Commiserating with the actor’s family, popular Nollywood actor and director, Femi Adebayo wrote on Facebook, “INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI’UN!. RIP Sir Kay! 😥May Allah comfort the families left behind. 🙏

Another actor, Yomi Fabiyi who reacted on Instagram wrote, “Yomi Fabiyi took to his verified Instagram page to post the picture of the actor with the caption, ” O di gba kan naa, (till we meet again) Sir K Warrior. 😭😭😭😭😭🙈🙈🕊. Wabili Kabbar. RIP senior man.

In her own reaction, actress Wumi Toriola described the actor’s death as a rude shock. She wrote, ” I am weak. This is a rude shock …:saw him last at an event , he was so full of life…This is really sad, sir K Ha erin wo 😭May God rest your soul and give the family fortitude to bear this great loss…O ma se ooooI am pained but who can question GOD? Alapadupe 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.

“A few months ago we were together and shared so many ideas. I was so happy seeing you again after the last time I saw you in America… you are always full of life….Hearing the sad new this morning HaaaaaaaaaaAa still short of words

“But all I know is that God knows best …..Was to be on set with @isbae_u today … .All is well. One of the few senior colleagues that is my friend is gone Sir K sun re ooo We love you but God loves you more. IT’S A WRAP. ” actor, Kunle Afod posted on Instagram.

The Chairman, Chairman Lagos State Parks and Garages management, MC Oluomo wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Alhaji Kamal Adebayo(sir Kay).May Allah grant him eternal peace. R.I.P SIR KAY.”

“Sir k Rest in peace 🙏 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.” Member of Lagos state parks and garages management, Koko Zaria mourned.

Reacting to the death, actor Muyiwa Ademola wrote, “Good night Sir K.”

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami posted, “Death is the suspender of all that is sweet and otherwise. It is the end of a journey.”

“Good night sir K. Rip.” Another actor, Jigan Babaoja reacted.

Actress, Lola Idije wrote on Instagram, “OGA O, may your soul rest in perfect peace sir K Kamoru.





Until his death, Sir Kay as he is fondly called is a Nollywood actor in the Yoruba sector and has also featured in some comedy skits alongside his son, Isabel U.

Sir Kay has now joined the long list of public figures such as Rico Swavey, Ada Ameh and Sammy Okposo among others that have passed away this year.