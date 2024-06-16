Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) has released timetable of activities for the conduct of September 21, 2024 local government elections for the 16 local government areas of the state.

In a statement by the chairman of the KWSIEC, Muhammed Baba Okanla, in Ilorin, a meeting/interface with leadership of all the registered political parties in the state will kick start the programme of activities on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The statement said that the meeting would be followed by primaries elections of political parties between Monday, June 24 and 30, 2024.

Okanla, who said that political parties would be expected to obtain and return nomination forms; KWSIEC 01 and KWSIEC 02; for Chairmanship and Councilorship elections between Monday, July 1 and 5, 2024, added that verification of candidates’ credentials would be held between Monday, July 8 and 19, 2024.

“Display of names of candidates nominated by political parties to be posted on KWSIEC notice board: Monday July 22nd -Friday 26th, 2024.

“Training of Ad-hoc Staff in all the three senatorial Districts: Saturday July 27th -Wednesday July 31st, 2024.

“Last Day for withdrawal of Candidate (if need be): Monday August 5th, 2024.

“Last Day for Publication of List of nominated candidates: Tuesday August 6th, 2024.

“Political Parties’ Campaign starts on: Monday, August 19 and ends on the midnight of Thursday, September 19, 2024.

“Elections Day for Chairmanship and Councilorship positions: September 21, 2024.

“Collection of Certificate of Returns: Monday September 23rd, 2024”.