The Sarkin Hausa in Awka, Anambra State, Alhaji Haruna Garuba, and the Deputy National Director-General of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, have urged Nigerians to embrace one another for peaceful coexistence in the state and Nigeria at large.

The duo made the call shortly after their Eid prayers to commemorate this year’s 2024 Eid-el-Kabir celebration at the Central Mosque Awka on Sunday.

Alhaji Haruna urged the Muslim community in the state to use the celebration to reflect and pray for peace and harmony in Nigeria.

“My message to my Muslim brothers in Anambra State is to pray for the country and Anambra State for peace.

“We will continue to pray for the governor of the State, Chukwuma Soludo, and the people of the state for sustained peace,” he said.

He also called on his Muslim brothers to use the Sallah celebration to visit the leadership in Awka and their friends in the state who are not Muslims.

“We need to visit our Christian brothers and the leadership of our host community because we are living peacefully with them.

Alhaji Sidikki, who is also a Chieftain of MACBAN in the South East zone, urged his Fulani brothers in the State to live in harmony with their host communities.

According to Siddiki, “Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid al-Kabir, is celebrated annually by Muslims worldwide to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Isma’il as an act of obedience to Allah, who then substituted Isma’il with a ram. This is why Muslims traditionally sacrifice a ram on this day.

“We observe Eid al-Kabir as an act of submission to Almighty Allah, acknowledging that everything we receive and experience is ordained by Him. Despite enduring losses due to attacks and insurgency, we recognize that insecurity affects every region, not just the South East. Therefore, we use this occasion to beseech Allah for forgiveness and grant solace to those who have lost loved ones, while expressing gratitude for our health and survival.

“Furthermore, I encourage my fellow residents of the South East to refrain from actions that jeopardize the peaceful coexistence we have enjoyed with our host communities and instead foster unity and harmony amongst ourselves and with our hosts.

“We also appeal to the government, traditional authorities, and other institutions in the South East to treat us equitably, recognizing us as their constituents deserving of fair treatment. Additionally, I urge religious leaders of all faiths to acknowledge their role as custodians of peace, refraining from making inflammatory statements that could disrupt societal harmony,” the Sarkin Fulani Awka concluded.