The Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Zakka Maikalangu, has urged Muslims to uphold the fundamental principle of peace, which forms the bedrock of Islam, as they celebrate Eid-El-Kabir.

He also encouraged all Muslim faithful and residents of the council to contemplate their roles in constructing a nation they can be proud of, and to adopt the virtues of sacrifice, patience, tolerance, and fellowship.

In his address, Maikalangu stressed the significance of gratitude and prayer.

“It is an opportunity to express gratitude to Almighty Allah for accepting our supplications, and I urge you to continue praying for the success of my administration,” he stated.

ALSO READ:Sallah: Sarkin Hausa, Miyetti Allah leader seek peaceful co-existence in Southeast

He commended residents for their charitable acts towards the less privileged, regardless of their ethnicity or religion, and encouraged them to keep practicing the teachings of Islam to reinforce the bond of brotherhood and unity.

Maikalangu reminded residents that AMAC was established on the foundation of national unity and urged them to stand united against divisive elements, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

He assured that the council would continue to collaborate with security agencies to protect lives and properties.

In closing, the Chairman congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, wishing them a joyous and spiritually uplifting celebration.

In a related development, the Chairman also extended congratulations to Godibeg A. Egbe, the PDP Party Chairman at AMAC, on his birthday anniversary.

In a statement issued in Abuja over the weekend by his senior special assistant for media and public affairs, Hon. Kingsley Madaki, Maikalangu praised Egbe for his ability to inspire confidence among party members. He expressed hope that God would continue to grant the desires of the party and acknowledged Egbe’s leadership during his election and assumption of office as the Executive Chairman of AMAC. He concluded by praying for Egbe’s good health and longevity.