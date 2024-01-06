Kwara-based politician, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia has urged Nigerian leaders at all levels to govern with fear of God and good conscience.

Ajia, in a statement after he paid a courtesy visit to felicitate with the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR, on the last day of 2023 at the President’s private residence in Ikoyi, Lagos state, also tasked leaders to prioritize protection and well-being of the people.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Funab Group of Companies Limited was in company of Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on FCT, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara; Chief Executive Officer, Musaco Investment Ltd, Alhaji Musa Yakubu; and Hon. Mohammed Almankura.

“We call upon our leaders, both at the state and national level, to govern with the fear of God and good conscience. The protection and well-being of the people should be their highest priority.

Let us invest in our security forces, equip them with the necessary tools, and provide them with ample training and support. Only then can we truly ensure the safety and peace of our people.”

“Similarly, it is our call to leaders to implement policies that would alleviate the suffering of our people. We understand the challenges and complexities of governance, but we implore you to always have the welfare of the citizens at heart.

“Focus on initiatives that would provide access to quality education, healthcare, affordable housing, and basic infrastructure. In doing so, you will be uplifting the lives of millions and leaving a legacy of positive change”, the Funab Chief Executive Officer said.

In his statement tagged “Message of possibilities, hope, and aspirations for a brighter future”, Ajia said, “As we bid farewell to the challenges of the past year, let us welcome the fresh beginnings and endless possibilities that the New Year brings. Let our hearts be filled with possibilities, hopes, aspirations, and anticipations for a brighter future, especially about our country’s economy and security.

According to the message, Ajia is hopeful that the new year holds great opportunity.

“The year 2024 holds great potential for economic growth and stability for our beloved nation, Nigeria. Let us work together, hand in hand, to build a strong and resilient economy that will not only benefit us today, but also generations to come; that will also make our businesses thrive, investments flourish, and job opportunities abound for all our citizens”, he added.

The business tycoon noted that the issue of security should not be taken lightly.

Ajia, however, condoled the people of Plateau and Kaduna States over the resurgence of killings in the two states.

“Our hearts go to the people of Plateau and Kaduna States, who have endured immense pain and loss due to acts of violence and insecurity. We stand in solidarity with you, and we call upon the government to do everything within its power to bring swift justice to the perpetrators.

“Let us not allow such tragedies to become a recurring nightmare in our society. We must address the root causes of these conflicts and work towards lasting peace and reconciliation. We must never forget that the responsibility of safeguarding the lives and property of innocent citizens lies with the government.

“We must hold our leaders accountable and demand that they live up to their duty to protect us. We call upon the government to thoroughly investigate all cases of violence and bring those responsible to justice. It is only through their actions that we can restore faith in our government and ensure the safety of our communities.”

The Ilorin-born politician urged Nigerians to be patient with our leaders, noting that changes take time.

“Dear compatriots, let us exercise patience with our leaders. Change takes time, and the transformation we desire for our beloved country cannot be achieved overnight. We must have trust in the process and continue to play our parts as responsible citizens.

“Together, let us work towards building a nation that we can all be proud of, one that encapsulates the values of justice, unity, and prosperity,” Ajia said.

