The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has disbursed 600 bags of rice to Christians in Jigawa.

Disbursing the palliative, the chairman Jigawa state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Father Morris Collins Hassan, said; “the palliative is from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Christians fellowship for the Christmas celebration”.

The CAN chairman said that the palliative came through the Jigawa State Government.

“Jigawa state commissioner for special duties called us in the instance of his excellency governor, Malam Umar Namadi and we received 594 pieces of 25kg bags of Rice as some of the bags turns as palliative for Christmas.

“Rev. Father Morris Collins Hassan as you can see, we brought it here and now sharing it with all Christians in Jigawa.”

He added that the commodity would be shared with all Christians across the 27 local government areas of the state through the CAN coordinators or representatives who were to collate and go to share it at their local government level on their chosen and agreed formula.

The CAN chairman maintained that; “the items are distributed equally among the 27 local government areas. We shared everything equally. We at the state-level executives were not suggesting any of the sharing formulas to any of the five blocks that formed the association (CAN). But we encourage them to be fair and equity as the case may be. Let them give emphasis on the less privileges especially the widows and orphans as we told them in our meeting”.

The Rev. Father expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Jigawa governor Malam Umar Namadi for the gesture and timely consideration.

Rev Father Hassan noted; “We really appreciate the president and the governor as this is the first of its kind. It has never happened before until now, and we are happy”.

He, therefore, appealed to the government to increase the quantity next time.

“600 bags is too mega considering the number of Christian followers the strangers and few indigenous in Jigawa,” he noted.

Also speaking the state secretary for the Jigawa CAN women’s wing, Mrs Debora Maina Markus commended President Bola Ahmed Tinibu for the palliative at the two festivities.

She said; “We are going to give special consideration to widows and orphans in disbursing our share”.

According to her, “This is our tradition. In everything we give special consideration to widows and vulnerable and we will do the same thing this time around”.

