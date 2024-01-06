A former speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Marcus Onubun, has officially announced his withdrawal from the Edo State governorship race.

Onubun, who currently represents Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, made his decision public at a gathering of the Edo Central PDP Special Committee.

During the meeting, held at Chief Tom Ikimi’s residence in Igueben, Onubun expressed his desire to increase the chances of Edo Central producing the next governor by supporting the aspiration of Barr Asue Ighodalo.

He emphasised the need for the senatorial region to present its strongest candidate, and as a result, he decided to terminate his own governorship ambition.

In a carefully considered statement, Onubun endorsed Ighodalo as the candidate he believes possesses the necessary skills, competence, capacity, and compassion to lead Edo State.

Onubun’s endorsement of Ighodalo marks the third Edo Central PDP aspirant to step down in favor of Ighodalo, a development that significantly bolsters his chances ahead of the PDP’s primaries scheduled for February 3rd.

Recall that Hon Friday Itulah and Hon Kenneth Ahbulimen had announced their withdrawal from the race and pledged their support to Ighodalo.

In attendance were Chief Tom Ikimi; aspirants John Yakubu, Barr. Asue Ighodalo and Sen. Odia; Archbishop Okosun, Edo Central Senatorial Chairman; Dr. Ulinfoh; Hon. Joel Edionwele; the 5 PDP Edo Central LG chairmen (Clifford Inegbedion. PDP LG Chairman, Esan North East; Liberty Ogboh. PDP LG Chairman, Igueben; Andy Ikhajagbe. PDP LG Chairman, Esan West; Mathew Ebhotieme PDP LG Chairman, Esan Central; Lawrence Odiase. PDP LG Chairman, Esan South East); Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Mrs Edekor; Mrs. Philomena Ihenyen; Evan. Adekunle Oboh; Barr. Luckson Ogedegbe, Edo Central Senatorial Secretary.

Ighodalo, a distinguished banker, lawyer, and former chairman of Sterling Bank and Nigerian Breweries, is set to officially flag off his campaign on the 12th of January, 2024.

