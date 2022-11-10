Kwara Police parade 10 suspects

Kwara State Police Command on Thursday paraded 10 criminal suspects who were recently arrested for such offences as criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, cult membership and armed robbery, aiding and abetting kidnapping and culpable homicide.

Speaking while parading the suspects, the state Police commissioner, Paul Odama, said that the arrest by the command was made possible through efforts of members of the community, vigilance groups and hunters in the state.

For criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, the command paraded one suspect, Umaru Mohammed ‘male’ age 35years

“On 24/10/2022 at about 1100hrs, one Ibrahim Umar ‘male’ of Ijan Otun Via Oro in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State sent his two sons Umaru Ibrahim ‘male’ and Yusuf Ibrahim ‘male’ on errand to a nearby village, along the Road. They were pounced on and abducted by armed men. No sooner were the boys kidnapped than a phone call was placed to the father of the victims demanding for N30million.

“As soon as the information got to the Command, a team of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Vigilante and hunters were dispatched into the bushes around the Area for possible search, rescue and arrest of the suspects.

“The efforts of the teams payed off as the two victims were rescued unhurt and one of the suspects was equally arrested. During interrogation he confessed to the crime. Effort to arrest the remaining suspects is in progress. The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded”.

Also, Victor Olorunmayese male; age 30years and Lukman Musa ‘male’ age 25years were paraded for criminal conspiracy and membership of cult and armed robbery.

The Police command said that one live cartridge was recovered from them.

“A report of an armed robbery attack was received by the Anti-Kidnapping patrol team along Offa Garage/Kilanko axis on 26/10/2022 at about 1000hrs by Jooro Community to the affect that one Mrs. Jemilat Asiyanbi ‘female’ a POS operator in the community was attacked and robbed of the sum of N300,000.00 on gun point by the two suspects named above.

“With the help of members of the community, the principal actor by name Victor Olorunmayese ‘male’ was arrested and the remaining suspects escaped. Investigation led to the arrest of the second suspect and recovery of one live cartridge, while one Lekan ‘male’ who is still at large escaped with the gun used in the operation. The suspects confessed to be members of Eiye confraternity.

“Effort to arrest Lekan is ongoing, the suspects would soon be charged to court”.

OFFENCE:- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY, AIDING AND ABETTING KIDNAPPING

SUSPECT:- 1. Sanni Sule ‘m’ age 26yrs

2. Abdulsalam Kuta ‘m’ age 20yrs

EXHIBIT: – Nil





FACTS: – On 27/10/2022 at about 1430hrs, a report was made to the Command through the Anti-Kidnapping Unit by one Lawal Abubakar ‘male’ of Shao Junction that, on 22/10/2022 at about 1200hrs his younger sister one Talatu Goma ‘f’ left the house to sell cheese and on her way two young men came out of the bush with dangerous weapons and forcefully abducted the girl and disappeared into the bush. The information also stated that while in the bush, two other men on a motorcycle came and took the victims to another different location. The two phones

numbers used by the kidnappers to demand for ransom was tracked and one Sanni Sule ‘male’ was arrested. During interrogation, he mentioned the Abdulsalam Kuta as one of his accomplices. An identification parade was conducted and the suspects were identified by the victim as her abductors. The Command is working hard to get one Laagi ‘male’ another member of the gang arrested. Suspects would be charged to court.

OFFENCE:-CONSPIRACY, AIDING/ABETTING KIDNAPPING AND CULPABLE HOMICIDE

SUSPECT: – 1. Babangida Ibrahim ‘male’ age 18years

2. Abubakar Ibrahim ‘male’ age 19years

3. Sulaiman Kire ‘male’ 20years

FACTS: – On 3/11/2022 at about 0530hrs, an information at the disposal of Eiyenkorin Divisional Headquarters revealed that on 3/11/2022 at about 0200hrs, one Madaki Saidu ‘male’ of Fulani Camp at Aiyegunle village was in his residence with his family members when some suspected Fulani armed men stormed his house and hacked his son named Musa Madaki ‘male’ to death and kidnapped Madaki Saidu ‘male’ and one of his granddaughter named Cumattu Madaki ‘female’, investigation into the matter led to arrest of the three suspects named above.

Investigation further revealed that the suspects were the master mind of the kidnapping of Magistrate Jumoke Bamigboye ‘female’ who was recently released. The suspects would soon appear in court.

