Fast rising Afro pop artiste, Oluwaseun Adebisi, popularly known as ‘Kushie’ has signed a record deal with Multra Empire, a leading innovation and creative company in Nigeria.

The artiste has also announced the debut of his single titled ‘My Jigga’ slated for release on June 14.

Kushie, a versatile and dynamic artiste has, over time, with his unique sound, garnered the attention and admiration from both fans and industry professionals. With his unique blend of Afrobeats and Amapiano, his recent contribution to the hit song ‘Under the Canopy’ by Mayokun has been enjoying massive airplay in the Nigerian media and entertainment industry.

Speaking on the new signing, co-partner of Multra Empire, Anthony Ogamba noted that, “Signing Kushie marks an exciting milestone for Multra Empire. We believe in his incredible potential and are committed to supporting his artistic journey,”

“Kushie’s unique sound and dedication to his craft makes him a perfect fit for our roster. We are confident that ‘My Jigga’ will captivate audiences and solidify his position as a rising star in the music industry.” He stated.

Ogamba further noted that the new debut single ‘My Jigga’ promises to be a groundbreaking track, showcasing Kushie’s distinctive style and musical prowess.

His words, “The single is expected to resonate with fans across the globe, blending infectious rhythms with heartfelt lyrics that reflect Kushie’s experiences and artistic vision”

“Multra Empire continues to be at the forefront of discovering and nurturing exceptional talent. With Kushie on board, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the global music scene, further establishing its reputation for excellence and innovation”, he added.

On his part, Kushie said that, “I am thrilled to join the Multra Empire family and share my music with the world. Working on ‘My Jigga’ has been an incredible journey, and I can’t wait for my fans to hear it. This is just the beginning, and I am grateful for the support and belief that Multra Empire has shown in me”, he stated.

