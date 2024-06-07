Seun Kuti and Egypt 80 are set to release their most anticipated album with the groundbreaking announcement of Lenny Kravitz as the executive producer of their upcoming album. Fresh off an electrifying performance at the 2024 UEFA Champions League final, Lenny Kravitz will lend his multi-instrumental talents and unique musical vision to this highly anticipated album, scheduled for global release on October 4 through Record Kicks, distributed by Secretly Distribution.

Joining this powerhouse collaboration is legendary producer and engineer Sodi Marciszewer, known for his work with Fela Kuti. Sodi Marciszewer’s deep understanding of Afrobeat’s intricate rhythms and textures will add a layer of authenticity and continuity to the project, ensuring it resonates with longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Seun, the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, has been a dynamic force in the Afrobeat scene, continuing his father’s legacy while forging his own path. This new album promises to be a milestone in the genre, blending traditional Afrobeat rhythms with fresh, innovative elements.

Throughout his career, Seun Kuti has released several acclaimed albums, including the Grammy-nominated ‘Black Times’. Beyond his music, Seun is a dedicated pan-African activist, involved in numerous campaigns such as the #EndSARS movement against police brutality in Nigeria. By reviving the Movement of the People (M.O.P.), his father’s political party, Seun continues to champion social justice and political activism. This new album, in collaboration with Lenny Kravitz and Sodi Marciszewer, is set to be another significant contribution to his illustrious career and the Afrobeat genre.

Credits: Raphaël Frydman

