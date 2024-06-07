British Airways has opened a renovated, luxurious lounge in Lagos airport following a six-month refurbishment. The space has been cleverly designed to give customers more room to enjoy upgraded food and beverage experience. It allows customers to relax, dine or work in a premium space, while also proudly exhibiting local art from Akoje Gallery.

Customers will be transported into a new contemporary lounge as soon as they pass through the grand entrance with floor to ceiling glass. Following significant investment, the airline has created zones throughout the 360 square metres of space to cater for different customers’ needs.

For those who want to dine ahead of the evening flight to London, there is a self-serve dining area with a wide selection of freshly made dishes. The food and drink menu offers a range of Nigerian classics and British inspired dishes which will change regularly. Customers can also pull up a chair at a newly built bar where a bartender will serve drinks including cocktails, wine, and soft drinks. Champagne and canapes will also be offered to customers travelling in first class.

To commemorate British Airways’ strong association with Nigeria, works from local artists will be displayed across the lounge. The airline has launched a partnership with Akoje Gallery – founded by Maro Itoje and Khalil Akar – to curate an innovative new in-lounge exhibition featuring and celebrating guest artists. The first showcase of works has as its theme ‘New Beginnings’ to celebrate the lounge opening. The selected artists will centre their works around the chosen theme. The first artists are: Olawunmi Banjo: Two paintings titled The Wait I and II; Qozeem Abdul Rahman: A Large painting titled The Guardian; and Steve Ekpenisi: A large metal sculpture titled ‘Ulaga’.

The newly designed lounge space features a quiet room with day beds, while the main area features relaxing comfy sofas and clusters of tables and chairs. Customers needing to work can take advantage of new printing facilities.

Calum Laming, British Airways’ Chief Customer Officer, said, “We’re fo-cused on investing in the entire customer journey, not just on board. For many of our customers, lounges are an important part of their experience, and the re-design of our Lagos lounge is a key part of our transformation strategy across our lounges around the world.

We’re delighted to open our doors to this stunning lounge in Lagos and we’re confident customers will enjoy spending time in this cleverly created space.”

The lounge is open to customers travelling in club world (business) and first, as well as silver and gold executive club mem¬bers.

Khalil Akar, The Ako¬je Gallery added, “We are honoured to partner with British Airways and give local Nigerian artists the chance to showcase their talents in the brand-new Lagos Lounge. We hope British Airways passen-gers enjoy the immersion in Nigerian culture and the artists’ contribution to their local art community.”

