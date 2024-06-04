The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Distinguished Senator Sunday Steve Karimi has just set up a Committee for the implementation of his yearly Bursary Award for Kogi West students in Public Tertiary Institutions across Nigeria.

Under the scholarship scheme, each student will receive One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) as bursary award. This will ensure that not less than one thousand Kogi West Students in public tertiary institutions are expected to benefit from this yearly initiative that is solely financed by Senator Sunday Steve Karimi.

The committee for the bursary consists of people with proven integrity, very accountable, seasoned administrators, educationists, and technocrats that were deliberately chosen to serve in the committee.

This will allow the committee to come up with fair and transparent modalities through which prospective beneficiaries would emerge without bias and any sentiment whatsoever.

