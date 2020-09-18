Kogi to recruit 700 health workers ― government

The Kogi State Government says it is set to recruit an additional seven hundred health professionals to help in sustaining its health coverage in the state.

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Saka Audu Haruna made the disclosure while flagging off the ‘Nursing Now Campaign in Lokoja, the state capital.

He added that the state government has put in place a committee tagged “Inter Professionals Association Committee” to resolve disputes among various health bodies in the state.

Dr Saka noted that the crisis rocking health bodies, if not amicably settled, would affect the government’s effort to deliver effective and efficient health services to the populace.

He described the nursing profession as unique and noble as their services to humanity cannot be quantified, stressing that the government is working out modalities to resolve the disputes that led to the closedown of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

In a message on the occasion, the Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Prince Mathew Kolawole assured that the house would collaborate with the ministry by making a law that will help to weed out quack practitioners in the state.

The speaker who was represented by the Chairman House Committee on Health and member representing Lokoja one constituency, Alhaji Isah Tenimu commended nurses for their efforts in saving the lives of the citizens.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mallam Abubakar Babamaaji Dalami, while speaking, stated that the Nursing Day is the occasion that Nurses are celebrated.

He appreciated them for their selfless sacrifices in helping humanity while encouraging them to do more in the health sector and that very soon, they will be enjoying a lot of good packages from His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

In a keynote address, the state Director of Nursing, Mrs Martina Oguche stated that this year’s celebration is focusing on five critical areas which are, ensuring nurses and midwives have a prominent voice in health policymaking, recruiting more nurses into leadership positions, conducting research that helps determine where Nurses can have the greatest impact.

