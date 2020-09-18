Ondo 2020: ADC collapses structure into APC for Akeredolu re-election

Ahead of the governorship election in Ondo state, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo West and East Federal constituency has collapsed its structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The leader of the ADC in the area, Wale Akinlosotu who led about 22 ward chairmen and the 54 local government executive members in Ondo West and East into APC said the decision to collapse the structure is to strengthen the APC ahead the election to ensure victory for governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the October election.

Akinlosotu said the collapse of the ADC into the APC was also for the smooth re-election of Akeredolu, describing him as a performer.

He expressed confidence that the people of Ondo East and Ondo west would vote for Akeredolu and will re-elect him for another term in office to consolidate on the good work he has started.

The ADC members were received into the APC by the party chairman, Hon Ade Adetimehin who handed them over to the leader of the party, Governor Akeredolu.

Adetimehin said out of the three political parties in Ondo town, two have now joined forces to ensure that Akeredolu and APC emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship election.

“There are three political parties in Ondo town. The APC, ADC and ZLP. But today, ADC is declaring support for the APC. We are one. This shows that no one can beat the APC in Ondo town.”

Akeredolu while welcoming the new members, said the APC is getting stronger by the day, adding that the continuous support of the people for the APC was an assurance of victory.

Scores of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)members led by a retired Permanent Secretary in the state, Adeyemi Adelakun also joined the APC at the event held in Ondo town.

