Bauchi governor supports campaign against cybercrime in Nigeria 

Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has pledged to work with the National Assembly and other critical stakeholders in the fight against cybercrime and other internet crimes.

The governor who stressed the need to win the war against cybercrime and other internet crimes made the pledge when he granted audience to members of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Crime who visited him on advocacy at the Government House, Bauchi late Thursday evening.

Bala Mohammed observed strongly that, tackling cybercrime in the country will no doubt contribute towards reducing corrupt practices and criminal activities in both public and private sectors to enable economic growth.

The governor announced the plans of his administration to set up functional digital literacy centres across the state in a bid to enhance the integrity of the state’s database and to free resources from abuses.

On the certification of Almuhibbah Foundation, a pet project of the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed to run an ICT training, the governor said that the state government will use the centre for the training of civil servants and other members of the public on digital technology.

Bala Mohammed added that “I am so much happy with you my dear wife, for your foundation to draw the attention of the National Assembly, it is something that gives me the most pleasant surprises.

What you have done today, distinguished Senator is an attestation of your capacity to take Nigeria to the next level of development where we will be making laws and regulations that will be beneficial to Nigerians.”

He added that “I am highly appreciative at your visit and Almuhibbah foundation is a foundation run by my wife and she has been doing so much even before now as a tool for paying back to the society.”

“I also supported her to help the vulnerable people and other members of the society who need little assistance to actualise their potentials and I am happy that today Senators have recognised her foundation to run ICT training as certified by a US-based computer centre, Certiport”, he added.

Bala Mohammed said his administration is working to bring ICT to be at the forefront of government businesses and to train citizens on digital technology to enhance productivity and service delivery.

The governor concluded that “My colleagues, distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I am happy to inform you that, already our Ministry of education has gone on ICT and we have free resources through that.”

In a remark, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yakubu Oseni said that the committee has a statutory responsibility to superintend over the development of digital technology and the control of cybercrime in Nigeria.

He also said that currently, the Senate Committee on ICT and cybercrime and other internet crime is engaging in measures to galvanize a comprehensive, collective and broad-based response of stakeholders to promote digital preparedness with a view to safeguarding the present and future of the country.

Yakubu Oseni added that “It is a great pleasure to be with you, Your Excellency, and the great people of Bauchi State.

This visit which accords us the opportunity to familiarise with the Government and good people of Bauchi is in recognition of the strides of Almuhibbah Foundation, a Pet Project of Her Excellency, the First Lady of Bauchi State as well as the developmental gains of the State Government.”

The Senator added that “The Committee is therefore glad to associate with Almuhibbah Foundation on its realisation of the significance of ICT and the place of digital literacy in socio-economic development and national security.”

Senator Yakubu Oseni then used the medium to congratulate the foundation on its approval by Certiport as a Test Centre to deliver ICT certification in Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, the dynamics of today’s global technology space has made it mandatory to align public institutions with all regulatory requirements for cybersecurity”, he added.

He concluded that “The Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime was created by the 8th Senate based on the need to ensure the Nigerian ICT system align with the world of Information and Communication Technology and the promotion of cybersecurity”.

