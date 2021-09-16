Kogi prison attack and Nigeria’s sick status

At this point, we cannot pretend that all is well with Nigeria. Without mincing words, I think the Federal Government needs to hear the truth which is obvious; Nigeria is seriously sick and we need to get her from outside the country.

Nigeria got independence from the United Kngdom in 1960 and now that it is down, I think the United Kingdom needs to wade in.

We must not also allow Nigeria to die. Those who have benefited greatly from this nation must prevail on the Federal Government to see the need to sincerely do the needful at this critical time.

Nigerians in the Diaspora have stopped coming back home due to the fear of being killed; it is time to seek help to end insecurity because it is obvious we are losing the battle. The sad news of Kogi prison attack where 266 inmates were released from the correctional centre is horrific and something urgent must be done before it spreads to other states. The act portends grave danger to the nation.

When our leaders get sick, they quickly travel abroad for medical attention. This is good because health, they say is wealth but why can’t they get foreign treatment for Nigeria too?

Barrister Jimoh Mumin,

Ibadan

