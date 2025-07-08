Kogi govt donates security equipment to Poly

Kogi State Government has donated advanced security equipment to Kogi State Polytechnic, covering both the Lokoja and Itakpe campuses.

The donation includes installation of modern CCTV surveillance cameras, lithium-powered torchlights, and rapid response scooters, all aimed at strengthening campus security infrastructure.

This initiative reflects the Governor’s commitment to the safety of students, staff, and educational facilities across Kogi.

The items were formally handed over to the Polytechnic management by Engineer Sani Isah of SufPay Limited, who handled the project.

Engr. Isah stated that the items were carefully chosen to meet the specific security needs of the institution.

According to Engr Isah, “the CCTV cameras will ensure real-time monitoring of critical areas, the lithium-powered torchlights will support night patrols, and the rapid response scooters will guarantee swift mobility in emergency situations”.

He also emphasised that designated security personnel would undergo technical training to ensure the efficient and effective use of the equipment, noting that continuous support would also be provided.

In his remarks, the elated Rector of the Polytechnic, Professor Salisu Ogbo Usman commended the Governor for his tremendous security support, describing the intervention as timely, strategic, and impactful.

Prof Usman further stated that, “We are deeply grateful to His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the people’s servant and the Executive Governor of Kogi State for yet another remarkable, generous and thoughtful gesture. These tools in addition to the recent fencing of the Itakpe Campus will significantly boost our internal security framework and help maintain peace and order within our campuses”.

The Rector specifically highlighted the Governor’s visible commitment to the institution’s security architecture, referencing recent infrastructural achievements such as the historic fencing of the Itakpe Campus which has helped prevent land encroachment and enhanced security.

Professor Usman stressed further that the CCTV installation and other safety devices would help prevent internal disturbances and ward off intruders who may pose threats to peace and order on campus. He pledged that the Polytechnic would ensure the judicious use of the donated items, stressing their critical role in sustaining a peaceful and conducive academic environment.

The presentation was done in the presence of the Principal Officers and the Chief Security Officer of the Polytechnic.

The highlight of the brief ceremony was the tour of the security installation within the Lokoja campus and a virtual demonstration of the installation at the Itakpe Campus.