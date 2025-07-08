NADDC trains Ekiti technicians on repair of PMS, CNG-powered tricycles

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has commenced a five-day training programme for technicians on the repair and maintenance of petrol- and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tricycles and motorcycles in Ekiti State.

The training, organized in partnership with the Simba Group, is being held at the NADDC Training Center along Ilawe Road, Ado-Ekiti, with no fewer than 50 technicians from across the 16 local government areas of the state in attendance.

Speaking at the flag-off of the exercise, the Director General and CEO of NADDC, Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, stated that the initiative was designed to equip technicians with the technical knowledge needed to repair tricycles and motorcycles powered by petrol and CNG.

Osanipin, who acknowledged the growing acceptance of CNG-powered vehicles across the country, emphasized that the Council would sustain its training efforts to build public trust in the initiative.

According to him, CNG-powered vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles have proven to be more cost-effective than their petrol-powered counterparts. He urged Nigerians to embrace the initiative in order to foster a more efficient and sustainable transportation system.

Addressing concerns about the current lack of CNG infrastructure in Ekiti, Osanipin revealed that two gas filling stations in the state are nearing completion and will soon begin operations.

He commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for his administration’s support for artisans, noting that such efforts have significantly contributed to reducing unemployment in the state.

“The whole initiative stems from the fact that many Nigerians use tricycles and motorcycles for both transportation and livelihood,” Osanipin said.

“If something is tied to your livelihood, you need to become an expert in it. And the best way to become an expert is by acquiring technical know-how. That is why we have decided to train not just automobile mechanics but also tricycle technicians.

“We are starting in Ekiti, and from here, we’ll move to Kano, Kaduna, Owerri, and Benin. The programme will cover the entire country, considering the large number of Nigerians who rely on tricycles and motorcycles for daily income and transportation.

“Regarding the availability of CNG in Ekiti State, we understand the challenge—particularly the absence of gas stations. However, infrastructure for gas storage and dispensing is currently being developed. I can assure you that two stations are close to completion and will soon begin dispensing and selling CNG in Ekiti.”

Also speaking at the event, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Empowerment, Kayode Fasae, described the programme as a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to upskill its workforce. He noted that the initiative reflects a shared commitment to job creation and wealth generation.

Fasae stated that the training would not only enhance individual livelihoods but also strengthen the broader fabric of the state’s economy. He reiterated the Oyebanji-led administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, job growth, and human capital development in line with its six-point development agenda.

The Regional Manager of Simba Group Nigeria, Sumit Panda, reaffirmed the group’s long-term commitment to the success of the initiative in partnership with NADDC.

In his remarks, the Ekiti State Chairman of the Tricycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (TORAN), Ifa Akinola, commended NADDC’s training programme and assured that members of the association would embrace CNG-powered tricycles to advance their business operations.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE