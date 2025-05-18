Kogi: Foundation empowers 120 widows with N30m

A non-governmental organisation, Modupe Smith Foundation, over the weekend empowered 120 widows in Okene, Okene Local Government of Kogi with over N30 million naira in its efforts to bring succour to the rest privileged in the society.

Speaking during the unveiling of the empowerment programme in Okene, the founder of the foundation, Mrs. Motunrayo Raji, said her foundation decided to empower the strong and resilient widows in Okene, not just with material support, but with tools, skills, and structures necessary to build lasting and meaningful change in their lives.

Speaking further, she said, “At the Modupe Smith Foundation, our mission goes far beyond handing out items. While giving can offer short-term relief, true empowerment is about building capacity. It is about equipping individuals to rise above their circumstances and walk confidently toward self-reliance and dignity.

“Empowerment for us is not an event, it is a process. A process that must be intentional, structured, and sustainable. That is why our approach is based on a comprehensive five-step model designed to ensure long-term impact.

According to her, the steps include: hands-on training, practical skills that can be turned into a livelihood, providing the tools and financial support needed to kick-start their businesses, and supporting wellness and personal stability, because a healthy body and mind are vital for success.

Others are monitoring and leadership development, ensuring that no one walks the journey alone and assisting in establishing a corporate identity and bank accounts, connecting each participant to the formal economy and giving them a platform to thrive.

According to her, each of the beneficiaries will have the opportunity to choose a vocation from a carefully selected options, noting that these vocations are designed to match their interests, strengths, and the opportunities available in their communities.

She noted that over one hundred and twenty widows will be trained in catering services, tailoring and fashion design, hair dressing, while those who want to engage in trading will be guided in their chosen trade.

“Our dedicated volunteers are here on the ground to assist you through the selection process. Feel free to approach them with any questions or guidance you need. You will be assigned to a professional trainer who will equip you with the necessary skills to succeed in your chosen path. This is the beginning of a structured journey, a journey of learning, growth, and financial independence. She said

Speaking earlier, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Tijani Anaje Muhammed, commended the initiative of the organizer of the empowerment programme

The Royal father, who was represented by the Ohi of Okene, Alh. Dr Isah Momoh Okatahi, encouraged others who are well to do to emulate Motunrayo Raji, by contributing to both infrastructure and human capital development in their place of birth

An uncle to the founder, Mr Smith,

while commending the resilience of the women of Ebiraland, particularly the widows, he advised beneficiaries of the empowerment to put the money to judicious use, so as to be useful to their families and the society

“In the traditional Ebiraland, the Orphans and widows are not allowed to suffer or lack protection. I encouraged the people to be supportive of one another, that is the only way a society can development and progress. You must engage in meaningful business that will support your family in the payment of school fee, feeding, clothing among other,” he said.

The President of De-Greater Height Front (DE-GHF) Alhaji Ibrahim Isa-Amoka, commended the founder for leaving her comfort zone to connect with her root, and empowering the vulnerable in the society.

He said as an organization that is also Into humanitarian support, the president promised Continued collaboration with the foundation to reach out to more vulnerable people in the society.

The high point of the occasion is the presentation of an award of excellence to Mrs Motunrayo Raji for her contribution to the emancipation of the downtrodden in the society by De-Greater Height Front.