Insecurity: Amend Amotekun bill to accommodate Forest Guard — Agboola Ajayi

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has urged the Ondo State House of Assembly to amend the Amotekun law to include Forest Guards as part of the agency.

He believes this amendment would significantly help address insecurity and reduce the frequent killings and kidnappings of farmers in the border communities and forests of the state.

Ajayi made this statement in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during the 60th birthday celebration of former Minority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Rasheed Elegbeleye.

He expressed his concerns about the increasing insecurity in the country.

The proposed amendment would empower the state security network to oversee and foster peaceful relationships between farmers, herders, and other forest inhabitants.

Ajayi noted that the Forest Guards have the support of President Bola Tinubu, who has suggested this initiative to combat insecurity across the nation.

He emphasised that the government’s primary responsibility is to protect lives and property, urging the state government to ensure that citizens can conduct their lawful activities without fear of being killed or kidnapped.

Ajayi said, “The insecurity rate is not acceptable to citizens of Ondo State. The primary objective of every government is to protect lives and property. The Speaker and his colleagues should do everything possible to amend the existing law.

“I canvassed during our Governorship campaign in Ondo State for the need to have a unit known as the Forest Guard. I was particularly happy when I heard that the president spoke along those lines a few days ago.

“There is a need for a law that will equip the Forest Guard with sophisticated weapons. They should do it with the approval of the National Security Adviser.”

Ajayi added that the security outfit should be stationed in the forest with hunters and other security outfits to check heinous crimes in Ondo State and the country at large.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony include former and serving lawmakers, including the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji, Majority Leader, Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, former Deputy Speakers, Ogundeji Iroju and Samuel Aderoboye, and members of the House of Representatives for Idanre/ Eseodo, Festus Akingbaso, among others.

