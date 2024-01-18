The Kogi State House of Assembly passed into law five bills on Thursday, which were considered clause by clause.

The bills passed into law by the lawmakers are a bill for a law to provide for the retirement of judiciary staff in Kogi State and other matters connected therewith, 2024; a bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the customary court of appeals (Establishment) law, 2008, and other matters connected therewith; and a bill for a law to establish the Kogi State meat hygiene and inspection and other matters connected therewith, 2024.

Other bills passed by the Kogi State Eighth Assembly are a bill for a law for the establishment of the Kogi State Social Investment Programme, agency, and other matters connected therewith, and a bill for a law for the establishment of the Kogi State Secondary Board and other matters connected therewith in 2024.

The Chairman of the Committee of Whole, who doubles as the Deputy Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Comfort Nwuchiola oversees the consideration of the bills clause by clause by the lawmakers in the house.

It was gathered that the five bills passed into law by the hallowed chamber are expected to be assented to by the Executive Governor of Kogi State.

Meanwhile, a bill for a law to establish Kogi State College of Agriculture, Ochaja-Egume, and other purposes connected therewith in 2024 has passed through a second reading in the Kogi State House of Assembly.

Leading the debate on the floor of the house on Thursday, the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Enema Paul argued that the college, when established, will not only serve as a fertile ground that will build the required intellectual capacity needed to enhance agricultural output in the state

Rt. Hon. Paul, who is also the member representing Dekina/Okura State Constituency and the sponsor of the bill, said that when passed into law, it will also provide the agricultural sector with the required manpower needed to build a self-reliant economy in the state, which will provoke a sustainable basis for contending with the growing demands for basic needs, including agricultural products such as food in particular.

Continuing, the two-time lawmaker said, “This bill, when passed into law, will not only provide employment opportunities in the state; this college, when established, will, among other things, offer courses that will lead to the award of national and higher national diploma certificates. It will offer professional courses that will qualify candidates as agricultural extension workers and science and engineering technicians.

“It will also conduct research work on the various areas of agriculture, science, and engineering technology, organise courses of in-service instruction, and provide training and development of agricultural production and technical skills for self-reliance.

According to him, when the bill is passed into law, it will have a tremendous positive impact on the good people of Kogi State and beyond.

The bill was committed to the House Committee on Education, Judiciary, and Agriculture for further legislative action.

It was gathered that the bill was first read at the house plenary sitting on January 9, 2024.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…