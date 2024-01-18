President Bola Tinubu celebrated his former Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ayobolu, on his 60th birthday on Wednesday.

Mr Ayobolu served as Chief Press Secretary to President Tinubu and later as Special Adviser on Information and Strategy when the President was Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.

The foremost journalist and erudite scholar was at different times the political editor of The Daily Times and the editor of the Sunday Times.

President Tinubu conveyed his congratulatory message in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Chief Ajuri Ngelale, who commended Ayobolu for his unflinching service to the nation and dedication to progressive ideals over the years.

He said, “I congratulate Segun Ayobolu on his 60th birthday. Segun has remained one of my steadfast associates and loyalists for many years.

“He served me with complete dedication and loyalty as my Chief Press Secretary when I was Governor of Lagos State.

“He has not failed to offer his service and intellect to us in many other areas since we left office.

“He remains a committed member of our progressive family,” the president says.

