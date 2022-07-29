King Promise unveils ‘5 Star’ project

The laidback life of Ghana’s party, King Promise gives the world what they have been waiting for, his latest project 5 Star via 5K Records.

King Promise’s 5 Star has been highly anticipated especially after his 2019 debut ‘As Promised,’ an album which saw him share tracks with global stars, Wizkid & Sarkodie was labeled Ghana’s most streamed album of all time. With the release of 5 Star, Promise is presented as a well-honed talent exuding pure excellence and the highest standard possible across 14 tracks.

His best project yet, King Promise lives up to his reputation as Ghana’s cultural connector throughout the diaspora globally with tracks from Headie One and WSTRN (UK), Frenna (Amsterdam), Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa (USA), Omah Lay and Patoranking (Nigeria) and Bisa Kdei (Ghana).

Since the release of the first single “Slow Down” last year and subsequent tracks “Bad ‘N’ Rude ft. WSTRN”, “Chop Life ft. Patoranking”, “Ring My Line ft. Headie One” and the most recent “Ginger”, King Promise’s mellow yet danceable blend of Afrobeats, Highlife and R and B have caught the attention of key tastemakers in music.

Dropping alongside the album today, is the video for the project’s lead single “Ten Toes” that was shot in Amsterdam, Holland featuring Promise and Omah Lay cruising around the city in a BMW convertible interspersed with performance shots, gorgeous women and stylish dancers – providing a fast-paced snapshot of the five-star lifestyle of this global artiste.

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

