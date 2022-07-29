The 24 housemates vying for the ultimate title of BBNaija Level Up winner and the N100m grand prize

Season 7 of the Big Brother Naija reality show, tagged ‘Level Up’ premiered on July 23, 2022 with the unveiling of the first set of 12 housemates. Hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the live audience and TV viewers got to meet 12 housemates of varying characters but with one goal, winning the grand prize. Ebuka kicked off the season by announcing that the show will air on two DStv channels (channel 198 and 199) and two GOtv channels (channel 29 and 3). Fans’ favourite Ninjas are also back this season, and the Head of House games will be held on Mondays.

The second launch show was held next day on July 24 to reveal 12 more housemates for a second house. Both houses were labelled level one and two, with housemates from each to be put against one another in a level battle.

Below are profiles of the 24 housemates currently in the Big Brother Level Up houses.

Henry: Nicknamed Groovy, 23-year-old Henry is an artist ready to bring drama and swag to the show. Groovy is single, believes in love at first sight, but is not sure if he’s ready to find love in the house.

Beauty: She is a 23 years old lawyer from Taraba state and is the 43rd Miss Nigeria. She is passionate about women empowerment and growth. She likes having fun and swimming. Her mission is to spice things up in the competition.

Khalid: The 22-year-old is a designer and NFT collector who likes boxing, archery, and basketball. He’s also into affiliate marketing. He loves art and studies Industrial Design at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Ilebaye: Says she’s bringing the Gen Z energy to the house. The Taraba native loves drama and is ready to bring it to the show.

Cyph: He’s a ‘tech bro’ who loves food, good music, travelling and entertainment. The 27-year-old Imo native believes in love at first sight.

Chiamaka Mbah: She’s a healthcare personnel and school administrator. The 23-year-old takes the bull by the horn and goes with the motto “go big or go home”. She is also friendly and doesn’t like people imposing things on her. Amaka does not plan to disappoint.

Kess: He is a businessman who sells cars imported from the United States. The 29-year-old from Delta state in Southern Nigeria is married but does not believe in ‘love at first sight, loves family, and is a fighter. Kess is fun-loving and on a mission to show that married men can vibe.

Daniella Peters: She’s a 22-year-old, 5-foot poet who describes herself as very open, sincere and creative. She loves eating, sleeping, partying and gist in this order. While poetry is her creative outlet, she makes money from her logistics business. Daniella comes with the whole package as she plays soccer and knows taekwondo. She also speaks a bit of French.

Saviour Akpa: PharmSavi, as he likes to be called, is 27 and hails from Unai, Akwa Ibom state. He is a licensed pharmacist and entertainer who graduated from Delta State University. He is also the first male child of four children. Saviour plays table tennis and loves dancing.

Phyna: She is a stand-up comedienne, skit-maker, and actress. The 25-year-old graduated from The Federal Polytechnic of Auchi, Edo State, where she studied engineering. She is ready to bring drama and cruise to the competition.

Bryann: The 22-year-old hails from Imo. He’s the first of two children and an artist who likes vibing and dancing. He also enjoys meeting new people and hates fake people and bullies.





Christy: She is 23 years old, hails from Ondo state, and is the middle child of five children. She is a tech sis who owns a cosmetics line. She enjoys sarcasm as a way of annoying and entertaining people and pays attention to detail. She is ready to bring everything original and spicy to the show

Bella: Chidimma Esther Okagbue is a 25-year-old fun, energetic UNILAG graduate and content creator. She is a soft girl from Anambra who loves having fun. She considers herself a unique person who likes the cushy side of life, and believes in love at first sight. She describes herself as a fighter. Her biggest issue going into the house would be living with several other people because she likes her space, but she’ll do everything to survive in the house.

Eloswag: The 27-year-old digital marketer and content creator from Lagos has a hidden talent for beatboxing. He believes he is more of a lover than a fighter but has no time for love or a relationship. Eloka Paul Nwamu, real name, claims he’ll bring light, music and a lot of flavour to the house. Besides being lively, confident and talented, Eloswag, who counts his mom as his superhero, reckons he is a hit with the ladies.

Doyin: Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David says her personality is a mix of Michelle Obama and Cardi B. The 26-year-old always tries to have a positive outlook on life and is good at multitasking. She is both a lover and fighter from Ondo state. She brings positivity, energy and a little gbas-gbos to the BBNaija Level Up show.

Adekunle: Adekunle Tobilola Olopade, aka God’s very child, is a 27-year-old digital marketing consultant from Lagos. He considers himself “a self-actualised introvert” who takes pride in being a giver that solves other people’s problems. He believes in love at first sight and is 101 per cent excited to be in the house.

Allysyn: Osy Allysyn Audu is a ‘baldie’ obsessed with lip gloss. The 25-year-old is a big believer in love at first sight. She considers herself a loyal friend and expects the same energy from those closest to her. As a “huge fan of love”, Allysyn is currently in a relationship and enjoys how love helps her see herself in a new light every day”. She’s a model who hopes to continue modelling after the show and hopefully become a presenter.

Dotun: Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo enjoys working out, watching movies, going on dates and singing. The 26-year-old is the second medical practitioner on the show this season. Dotun works as a medical physiologist at a hospital and moonlights as a personal trainer on his days off. He will bring lots of energy, entertainment and sexiness to the show. The Ekiti State indigene counts being crowned Mr Tourism Nigeria 2018 as a proud moment, alongside graduating as one of the University of Ibadan’s top students in his speciality a week later.

Chomzy: Esther Chioma Ndubueze will most likely cause a lot of trouble in the house because she says she has a bit of pride and people hate that about her. The 22-year-old hates snitches and betrayers and considers herself a creative and passionate people’s person. The entrepreneur believes in love at first sight sometimes but is currently single. She is from Imo State.

Giddyfia: Gideon Anieti Nwawo is a team player who enjoys playing around. The Akwa Ibom indigene got the ‘fire’ in his name from friends because he works very hard. However, he spells it as ‘fia’ from Davido’s Fia song as a sign of his love for the award-winning artist. The 24-year-old engineer respects friendships and tries to avoid drama and betrayal. He has many friends but is careful to let only a few people in.

Diana: Diana Isoken Edobor is a 33-year-old project manager. Though she is the oldest housemate, she proved from her entrance that she might just be the spiciest. Born in France but from Edo State, she is sociable, family-oriented, passionate about self-development, and loves learning about new cultures.

Hermes: Hermes Chibueze Iyele is in the BBNaija Level Up house to tell stories. Perhaps the most exciting thing about the performance artist is that he is in a polyamorous relationship and has two girlfriends. Despite this, he says he gives his all in relationships and is not open to getting a third girlfriend in the house. He has been able to perform some of his original dance pieces at reputable festivals in Lagos, Glasgow and Rotterdam. He has also appeared in music videos for afrobeats stars, including Burna Boy, Davido and Ajebo Hustlers.

Chi Chi: Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor is an exotic dancer from Edo state. The 22-year-old calls herself a sweet psycho who is bringing originality to the house. She describes herself as an audacious chef who is not afraid of telling the truth and sharing her desire and passion. Chichi wants to be on Big Brother Naija to show people there is more to being a stripper than meets the eye.

Sheggz: Segun Daniel Olusemo is a 26-year-old actor and professional footballer from Lagos. After the very warm reception he got when Ebuka announced him, he is already gearing up to be a ladies-favourite this season. Although currently single, he loves relationships but believes it is essential to find the right person. He describes himself as talkative when needed but a good listener and considers himself down to earth, relatable, and ambitious.#

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.The 24 housemates vying The 24 housemates vying

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.The 24 housemates vying The 24 housemates vying

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP