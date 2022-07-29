T Classic set to drop ‘Voice Notes’ EP

Tolulope Ajayi, better known as T Classic has revealed that his new EP, ‘Voice Notes’ is ready for public consumption. Announcing via his social media platforms on Wednesday, T Classic said, “Wake up to my voice notes”, with fans asking when his release date was.

In a chat with Friday Treat, a source close to T Classic revealed that the EP will be dropped tomorrow.

The ‘Voice Notes’ EP contains six tracks among which are the already popular ‘Dangerous’, ‘Jimmy Choo’, ‘Oliver Twist’, among others. T Classic has continued to make his presence felt on the entertainment scene with his music which has enjoyed rave reviews.

Speaking on the new EP, he hinted that there was a song for everyone on the project. “This new EP will serenade lovers of good music. It’s called ‘Voice Notes’ because these songs are a narration of my various thoughts. There is a song for everyone. It was specifically conceived with people who love life and living. I can’t wait to share it with the world”, he said.

