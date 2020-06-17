Killings in Northern Nigeria, brazen, senseless ― US

By Tribune Online
Mike Pompeo

The United States Secretary of States, Michael Pompeo in a recent statement condemned the recent killings of innocent civilians in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The statement reads;

We condemn the recent  senseless and  brazen killings of civilians  in northern Nigeria.

In recent weeks, suspected  ISIS West Africa  militants launched multiple attacks in  Borno  State, killing more than 120 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.  On June 9, unidentified armed  bandits  attacked a village in Katsina State, killing dozens.

These horrific crimes follow the  shooting  of a  pastor and his pregnant wife on June 1 and the killing of an imam, local village head, and several civilians  on June  5  in  the course of intercommunal violence in  Taraba State.

Tens of thousands of civilians have  lost their lives  in Nigeria in recent years to  violent  attacks  by  terrorist groups  or  criminal gangs, in inter-communal violence, or due to their religious beliefs.  The United States calls on the Government of Nigeria to do more to strengthen ongoing efforts to address this violence, hold those responsible accountable,  and protect  civilians.

 

Comments

