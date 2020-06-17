Killings in Northern Nigeria, brazen, senseless ― US

The United States Secretary of States, Michael Pompeo in a recent statement condemned the recent killings of innocent civilians in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The statement reads;

We condemn the recent senseless and brazen killings of civilians in northern Nigeria.

In recent weeks, suspected ISIS West Africa militants launched multiple attacks in Borno State, killing more than 120 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. On June 9, unidentified armed bandits attacked a village in Katsina State, killing dozens.

These horrific crimes follow the shooting of a pastor and his pregnant wife on June 1 and the killing of an imam, local village head, and several civilians on June 5 in the course of intercommunal violence in Taraba State.

Tens of thousands of civilians have lost their lives in Nigeria in recent years to violent attacks by terrorist groups or criminal gangs, in inter-communal violence, or due to their religious beliefs. The United States calls on the Government of Nigeria to do more to strengthen ongoing efforts to address this violence, hold those responsible accountable, and protect civilians.

